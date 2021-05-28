Monticello’s local heroes will be honored at Memorial Day ceremonies throughout the community on Monday, May 31.
The 2021 Memorial Day program will be held on Monday, May 31 at the Veteran’s Memorial Plaza at Monticello High School. The program, presented by American Legion Vice Commander Dan Selken and VFW Post Commander Todd Roberts, begins at 11:30 a.m. The American Legion and VFW honor guards will line up at 11:15 a.m. The honor guards will march into Veteran’s Memorial Plaza at 11:25 a.m.
The guest speaker will be State Senator Bruce Anderson (R-Buffalo).
As part of the ceremony, wreaths will be placed on the plaza by commanders Selken and Roberts. The American Legion and VFW honor guards will fire a salute and Taps will be performed.
Prior to the Memorial Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Plaza, honor guards from the American Legion and VFW will preside over ceremonies at the following locations and times:
• 9:30 a.m.- VFW at Hillside Cemetery.
• 9:30 a.m. American Legion at American Legion Post Memorial.
• 10 a.m. VFW at Ellison Park
• 10 a.m. American Legion at St. Henry’s Cemetery.
• 10:30 a.m. American Legion at Riverside Cemetery.
As with the ceremony at Veterans Memorial Plaza, wreaths will be placed by the commanders and honor guards will fire a salute while Taps will be performed.
Big Lake
The Big Lake American Legion Post 147 will host Memorial Day services in Big Lake on Monday, May 31 at Big Lake Cemetery.
Services begin at 10 a.m.
Immediately following the ceremony will be a picnic at Lions Park in Big Lake Township. Food will be provided by Gess What’s Cookin’.
The placing of the Memorial Day wreath will be t 9 a.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park, located at Highway 10 and Highway 25.
