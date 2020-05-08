Richmond, California – Mountain Hardwear, a leader in performance equipment and apparel for climbers, mountaineers, and athletes, is proud to announce another key addition to their regional sales representation, Denne Sport Sales in the Upper Midwest. This is the third sales agency the brand has brought on since the beginning of the year, bolstering a growing U.S. sales force.
“Joe and Denne Sport Sales are a natural fit for Mountain Hardwear and complete our endeavor to enhance our field representation across the nation.” Troy Sicotte, Mountain Hardwear VP of Sales for North America. “Joe’s agency has decades of technical product sales experience and will help give the dealer base in the Upper Midwest the best-in-class service we strive to offer.”
Based out of Monticello, MN, Jon Denne is the principal sales representative for his sales agency, Denne Sport Sales. Established in 1991, Denne Sport Sales will oversee sales and service efforts in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota.
“We, at Denne Sport Sales, are extremely excited to represent a fantastic, iconic brand such as Mountain Hardwear, and are honored to bring their great technical product and gear to our accounts.” Joe Denne, agency founder and principal. “We’re looking forward to carrying on the momentum the team has built in the Midwest.”
For more information on Denne Sports Sales or any of Mountain Hardwear’s sales agencies, please contact Sabelle Scheppmann at SScheppmann@mountainhardwear.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.