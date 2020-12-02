The City Council unanimously approved the Monticello 2040 Comprehensive Plan at their regular meeting on November 23, 2020.
The Monticello 2040 Comprehensive Plan is the City’s blueprint for growth and development over the next 20 years. The Plan will guide Monticello on its path toward achieving the community’s shared Vision for its future.
Generally, cities update their Comprehensive Plans every ten years to better address changes which may impact future growth. Monticello’s last Comprehensive Plan was completed in 2008. Monticello’s need for an updated plan was amplified by significant changes on the horizon, including major transportation and utility infrastructure improvements, tax base and land use transitions as related to the nuclear power plant, and land use questions related to the changing nature of development patterns.
The Monticello 2040 Vision + Plan was developed in a two-step process, including a Visioning project and Comprehensive Plan update. The visioning process identified ideas and issues that residents and stakeholders anticipate shaping the community over the next 20 years. Monticello’s adopted Vision states that by 2040, we will have built a vibrant downtown, thriving employment campuses, and variety of inviting neighborhoods. As a community, we will be more connected than ever to our parks and community spaces. We will have supported investments in education, health, the arts, jobs and housing for all. What is authentic about Monticello will be celebrated and recognized by its residents, businesses, and visitors.
After completion of the Vision statement, the groundwork was set to develop the Comprehensive Plan. The Monticello 2040 Comprehensive Plan translates the vision into specific outcomes for land use, transportation, parks, economic development, and community identity. The plan focuses on investing in our strengths and building on them as we grow. Each component of the Plan identifies specific goals, policies, and strategies to accomplish the Vision.
Throughout the entire Monticello 2040 Vision + Plan process, extensive community participation was received from residents, City Boards and Commissions, City Staff, and other important stakeholders.
The adopted Monticello 2040 Vision + Comprehensive Plan are available for viewing on the City of Monticello’s website: www.ci.monticello.mn.us/monti2040.
