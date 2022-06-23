The City of Monticello now has four election precincts. As the city grows, we’re striving to maintain a positive voting experience for the public. Additional precincts will allow for shorter lines and the necessary space to accommodate election activities.
MONTICELLO P-1 POLLING PLACE LOCATION – Monticello Community Center Gymnasium, 505 Walnut St., Monticello, MN
MONTICELLO P-2 POLLING PLACE LOCATION – Resurrection Lutheran Church, 9300 Jason Avenue NE, Monticello, MN
MONTICELLO P-3 POLLING PLACE LOCATION – Monticello High School Field house, 5225 School Boulevard, Monticello, MN
MONTICELLO P-4 POLLING PLACE LOCATION – Kindred Hearts Events Center, 1549 Broadway East, Monticello, MN
Residents who live on the north side of I-94 and west of Washington Street continue to vote in the MCC gymnasium. Those that live east of Washington Street now vote at Kindred Hearts Events Center. Residents who reside south of I-94 and east of Fenning Avenue still vote at Resurrection Lutheran Church. Those that live west of Fenning Avenue vote at the Monticello High School. For more information, please see the City’s precinct map or visit the City’s website at www.ci.monticello.mn.us/286/Elections.
Additionally, absentee voting begins Friday, June 24. For residents planning to vote absentee, their polling location will be the Monticello Community Center.
ABSENTEE VOTING POLLING PLACE LOCATION – Monticello Community Center Gymnasium, 505 Walnut St., Monticello, MN
Individuals can also look up their polling place location on the MN Secretary of State’s website at
