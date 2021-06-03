Buffalo defeated Monticello 17-11 to end the Magic's season in boys lacrosse quarterfinal playoff lacrosse Thursday, June 3 at Buffalo High School.
The boys couldn't stop Buffalo's Layne Kology, who scored 7 goals for the Bison.
See a complete story in the June 10 issue of the Monticello Times.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.