Get ready to color your world this summer with Great River Regional Library’s 2021 Summer Reading Program!
Great River Regional Library (GRRL) will kick off the annual Summer Reading Program (SRP) on Monday, June 7th, continuing through Saturday, August 7th.
Registration begins on Monday, June 7th, and can be done in the Beanstack app, visiting griver.beanstack.org, or by visiting your local library during open hours. Hours can be found at griver.org/locations. Participants can track their reading in the Beanstack app or by using a paper slip, which can be returned to any manual book drop. Participants will also be eligible for prize drawings at the end of the program. Each branch offers a unique assortment of SRP prizes!
This summer’s theme is Reading Colors Your World. The broad motif of “colors” provides a context for exploring humanity, nature, culture, and science, as well as developing programming that demonstrates how libraries and reading can expand your world through kindness, growth, and community. Library users young and old will be encouraged to be creative, try new things, explore art, and find beauty in diversity. The program is open to all kids, ages 0-18. The program divided into three categories: pre-readers (ages 0-3), ages 3 to 12, and teens.
Our mission of the program is simple: Encourage children and teens to read throughout the summer! Summer reading isn’t just fun; it’s extremely beneficial. Regular reading goes far in combating the “summer slide,” the phenomenon of students losing academic footing during a long academic break. Students who join public library summer reading programs scored higher on reading achievement tests at the beginning of the next school year than those who did not participate – in some cases, significantly higher.
This program wouldn’t be possible without our generous sponsors. Thank you to Bernatello’s Foods, Blattner Energy, Central MN Noon Optimist Club, Infinite Eye Care, St. Cloud Times, St. Cloud Industrial Products, St. Michael-Albertville Women of Today, and Quinvilan & Hughes P.A.
Learn more about how your children can get involved this summer by visiting the library’s website at www.griver.org/kids/summer-reading-program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.