The Monticello Magic, Section 5AAA baseball's reigning champions, advanced in playoff action with a 5-2 win over the St. Cloud Tech Tigers Thursday, June 3 at Monticello High School.

Down 2-0 heading into the fourth inning, Monticello scored four runs in the inning to take the lead. The Magic scored once more in the latter innings.

Luke Branson scored two runs for Monticello.

Pitcher Brock Woitalla earned the win.

Recommended for you

Load comments