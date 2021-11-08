With a wintery mix of precipitation expected later this week, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to start taking precautions when you have frosty bridge decks, overpasses and ramps. Bridge decks are especially a problem because road surfaces on bridges freeze faster because they aren’t insulated by the ground, particularly in the overnight and early morning hours.
To learn more about the precautions MnDOT is advising (even lifelong Minnesotans need to brush up on their winter driving so they’re not among the first to end up spun out in a ditch with their vehicles), click here: https://www.dot.state.mn.us/news/2021/11/05-d3-icy-bridges.html
