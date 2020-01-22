ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation reminds the public that it is illegal to deposit snow on or next to a public highway or street.
Minnesota law and many local ordinances prohibit plowing, blowing, shoveling, or otherwise placing of snow onto public roadways. This includes the ditch and right of way area along the roadside. Pushing snow on public roadways becomes an increasing issue with each snow storm during winter because snow piles become larger and more difficult to manage.
Violations are considered misdemeanors, but civil penalties also apply if they placement of snow creates a hazard, such as a slippery area, frozen rut or bump that contributes to a motor vehicle or pedestrian crash. The civil liability can extend to both the property owner and the person who placed the snow.
Other hazards created by improper placement of snow on or near public roadway include drainage problems, drifting, sight obstruction, and safe accessibility. Special attention should be made to keep crosswalks intersections, entrances and exits clean and unobstructed.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.
