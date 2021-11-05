As the process of wrapping up the 2021 portion of the I-94 construction project, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is still having closures and detours as part of the project.
This week from midnight to 4 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 through Friday, Nov. 5 westbound I-94 will be intermittently closed for up to 15 minutes at a time between Hennepin County Road 81 and Highway 101. This will cause traffic backups and delays. Those heading westbound into Wright County during the overnight hours may want to consider using an alternate route.
In addition, the left lane on the westbound I-94 local access road between CSAH 37 and CSAH 19 that has been closed for several months is scheduled to reopen sometime today (Nov. 1). The nightly single lane of I-94 in both directions between Clearwater and Hasty is also expected to end today.
To follow updates on the project, click here: https://www.dot.state.mn.us/i94-mg-clearwater/
