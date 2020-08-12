The public is invited to a virtual open house to learn about updates to work on I-94 between Monticello and Clearwater, which includes changes to lane positioning within the right of way and noise reduction solutions near Hasty. The virtual open house will be held on Thursday, Aug. 20 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Attendees may join the meeting online or call in by phone. Both online and call-in options allow participants to listen to the presentation. By connecting via internet, participants may also view presentation materials and submit questions through a chat feature. Prior to the open house, attendees may submit questions to the project team at info@i94-mg-clearwater.com. Registration and information on how to join the meeting is available on the I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project website ‘Meetings’ tab, at mndot.gov/i94-mg-clearwater/meetings.html
The meeting will be recorded and available online for those unable to attend the live virtual meeting. Public comments on the project changes and the will be accepted through Aug. 28 via email to info@i94-mg-clearwater.com.
Addendum: MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. We believe everyone should have an equal opportunity to enjoy the programs, services and activities we provide. To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter or other reasonable accommodations, email your request to ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us
For more information on current or future projects in Minnesota, visit mndot.gov/roadwork.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.