The Minnesota Department of Transportation has provided an update on the construction on I-94 in Wright County for the segments of road between St. Michael and Albertville and Monticello to Clearwater.
St. Michael to Albertville
Substantial completion by Nov. 1, 2021
The eastbound collector distributor road to the south of I-94, Hwy. 241, CSAH 19 and the roundabout construction will be completed this construction season.
The Hwy. 241 bridge will be completed this season with the possible exception of the final wearing course overlay on the southbound Hwy. 241 lanes (this item is still under discussion).
Eastbound I-94 bridge over CSAH 19 will be completed this season.
Westbound I-94 bridge over CSAH 19 will be completed under a future contract.
All on/off ramps will be completed this season.
Punchlist items will remain after substantial completion.
Monticello to Clearwater
Substantial completion expected Aug. 13, 2022
Westbound I-94 from Monticello to Hasty – three lanes of concrete will be completed during the 2021 season with two lanes open during the 2021-22 winter suspension.
Eastbound I-94 from Monticello to Hasty – three lanes of concrete will be completed during the 2022 season with two lanes open during the 2021-22 winter suspension.
Westbound and eastbound I-94 from Hasty to Clearwater – three lanes of bituminous in each direction and all contract work will be completed during 2021 season with three lanes in each direction open during the 2021-22 winter suspension.
The Enfield Rest Area will be closed for repairs, ramp improvements and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements from April 15, 2022 to August 2022.
Ponds will be completed during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
Punchlist items will remain after substantial completion
For more information and future updates on this project, go the MnDOT webpage for the project at https://www.dot.state.mn.us/i94-mg-clearwater/
