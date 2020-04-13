SAINT PAUL, MN – The Citizens Utility Board (CUB) is encouraging any Minnesotan who is behind on their electricity or natural gas bills to contact their utility to ensure their service remains connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many Minnesota electricity and gas utilities are providing extra flexibility to customers who are struggling to stay current on their bills during the COVID-19 pandemic, including arranging payment agreements. However, in the majority of areas, customers must contact their utility and arrange a payment plan to ensure that their service will not be disconnected.
Policies vary by utility. Xcel, Minnesota Power, CenterPoint, and Otter Tail Power Company are among those utilities who have suspended disconnections for non-payment. Most other utilities are offering to extend additional flexibility, including payment arrangements to customers who contact them.
“It’s essential that people’s utilities remain on during the pandemic,” said Annie Levenson-Falk, CUB’s executive director. “For people to comply with the Stay At Home order, every home needs electricity, heat, and hot water.”
“We thank the many utilities who are extending much-needed accommodations to their customers during this time,” said Levenson-Falk. “Unfortunately, we also know that some people are dealing their power being disconnected.”
For consumers who are behind on their bills, worried about their service being disconnected, or have already had their service disconnected, CUB recommends:
· Call your utility and ask to arrange a payment plan that works given your personal financial circumstances. Ask them to ensure your service remains on and to waive late fees during the federal or state declared COVID-19 emergency.
· If you have been financially affected by the COVID-19 emergency, make sure to tell them. Some utilities are making special arrangements for people who have been affected that may not be available to people undergoing financial hardships for other reasons.
· CUB strongly recommends that you make at least partial payments on your bills as you are able. Even if your service will not be disconnected during this period, your bills will continue to accumulate. Any payments you can make now will reduce the amount you owe when the emergency order is eventually lifted and utilities begin disconnection proceedings again.
Consumers who have questions or are unable to reach an agreement with their utility are encouraged to contact CUB: 651-300-4701 or info@cubminnesota.org. CUB staff provide individualized advice to consumers regarding their options and how to save money on their bills, and can advocate on consumers’ behalf. Services are provided at no charge.
Energy Assistance is also available for households making less than 50% of state median income through local providers. Minnesota is receiving additional Energy Assistance funds from the federal CARES Act. Applicants now need only show one month’s qualifying income (rather than the usual three months), and the State of Minnesota has extended the deadline for applications to July 15, though funds are still available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Additional information can be found at http://cubminnesota.org/covid-19/.
