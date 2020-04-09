Monticello, MN (55362)

Today

Windy with periods of light snow. High 42F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.