It may be a touchy subject for some but it was disappointing a few days ago to find out that our country's middle class now has a smaller share of U.S. wealth than the top 1%.
According to a Bloomberg News story the middle 60% of US. households by income saw their combined assets drop to 26.6% of national wealth, the lowest figure in Federal Reserve data going back three decades. And the super rich, for the first time, had a larger share at 27%.
I looked up the word "capitalism" and one definition I found was "a system in which a country's trade and industry are controlled by private owners for profit, rather than by the state." I read quite a bit more about capitalism and found that listed as one of the disadvantages of capitalism was "a disproportionate distribution of wealth."
There are great stories about people rising from being very poor to becoming very rich, perhaps because of an invention that changed their lives. And we also hear that the chance is there for everyone if they just make the sacrifices and work hard. Unfortunately, that's not true. Not everyone can rise from being very poor to being very rich. Many who have experienced success, and better-than-average wealth, did so because their parents, or perhaps a grandparent, provided them the cash to do so, or passed on a business that was doing well. There's nothing wrong with that but it's a fact of life that it can't happen for everyone.
Check out what defines the middle class. Economists, the Bloomberg story said, include 77.5 million families that make about $27,000 to $141,000 annually, that figure based on Census Bureau data.
Isn't a bit ridiculous to classify those who who have a difference in income of $114,000 as being in the same class? Without seeing the breakdown I'd guess there are way more in that 60 percent of households that are closer to $27,000 in family income than $141,000. Let's say the family income is $70,000. That's still a long way from $141,000.
The top 1% represents about 1.3 million households that make roughly more than $500,000 a year out of a total of about 130 million households. The Bloomberg story said: "The concentration of wealth in the hands of a fraction of the population is at the core of some of the country's major political battles." That's turning out to be true.
I get it. Just because someone has a business that is doing well, they aren't required to pass on some of that wealth to its employees, although there a few companies around that share their wealth much more than others. And in this time of the continuing pandemic, the wages have gone up in some areas because of a shortage of workers. Still, those kinds of changes haven't led to wealth for those whose wages have risen.
Over the past 30 years 10 percentage points of American wealth has shifted to the top 20% of earners, who now hold 70% of the total, according to federal data. The Bloomberg story noted that a generation ago the middle class held more than 44% of real estate assets in the country. It has dropped to 38%.
The spiral downward will likely continue for those in the middle class, especially those in the bottom half of what is called the middle class. Many of those families hold what the story called "an outsized and growing portion of nonmortgage consumer debt, which typically comes with higher interest rates." And when those families see the ridiculous salaries and benefits accorded many CEOs, you can understand why they think the system is not fair.
SPORTS SHORTS
The PHS boys soccer team (10-3-2) won the Mississippi 8 conference title this year for the first time ever, beating Monticello 4-3 last week in a meeting of unbeaten M8 teams. The team had an 8-0-1 record in its last nine games of the regular season. On Thursday of this week the team, as the No. 2 seed in the section, was supposed to play Zimmerman but the game was moved to this Saturday at noon . . . Dalvin Cook has become the Minnesota Vikings' version of Byron Buxton. Cook has been a great player for the Vikings - when he's available. He's a good guy, says the right things, and plays hard. But he's played in only 66% of games the Vikings have played with him on the roster in five years. Running backs do get hurt but Cook has been out a lot. He played in only four games his first season and has never played in all 16 in any season. This year, so far, he's played in three of the six and one of those was a partial game. In 2019 and 2020 he rushed for 1,135 yards and 1,557 (111 a game) and scored 29 touchdowns in those two seasons, while also catching 97 passes those two seasons despite playing in only 14 of the 16 games each season. This year, so far, he has only 226 yards rushing and has scored one touchdown. Not criticizing him - he plays hard, just like Buxton does when he's available. But he misses a lot of games. The Vikes are a different team without him. Does the team want to give him a big contract? He'll be 27 when next season begins. It sounds as though he may play this week . . . If you were a fan of PHS football in the late '60s and early '70s you'll remember that Ron Stolski was the coach. He was here six years and the first year in 1965 the team was 2-5-1. After that his record in Princeton was 30-10-3 and included was an 18-game unbeaten streak back in the days before the state began a playoff system and before there were overtimes to break ties. Stolski left in 1971 for Park Center, a new high school in the Osseo district, and stayed for four years before moving on to Brainerd to become football coach and athletic director in 1975. The rest is history. He coached there for 46 years before retiring after the 2019 season and ended his 58-year coaching career with 389 victories, second-most ever in Minnesota, with a winning percentage of 68%. Last Saturday I attended a retirement gathering fork Stolski in Brainerd that had been postponed a year because of COVID. There were hundreds there, including some from Princeton, Park Center and Kensington (his first coaching job was there in 1962), and there were a number of speakers, including Chet Stevenson, a PHS grad and All-State tackle who went on to be a starter at North Dakota University for three years. Chet, a guy I've known for more than 50 years, ended up coaching with Stolski for more than 40 years and retired at the same time. He, as well as most of those who spoke, talked more about the whys and wherefores of the program than they did the number of wins. Also on hand were George Larson, head coach at Cambridge for many years and his longtime assistant Jerry Carlson. Larson and Stolski were fierce rivals in the Rum River Conference and later in the Central Lakes Conference. His Brainerd teams played in 11 state tournaments, won 10 section titles, finished as runner-up in 10 section finals, and won 15 conference championships. He's in eight halls of fame and in 2005 received the most prestigious honor in the country for a high school football coach, the American Football Coaches Association's Power of Influence Award, given to someone who makes a positive impact on players, school and community . . . I've watched every PHS football team for the past 56 years and every once in awhile someone asks about the enrollments of Princeton's opponents. And in a sport where numbers are more important than some of the other sports, such as baseball or basketball, things have changed a lot. When Princeton first made the move to the Mississippi 8 there were some larger schools but the enrollments of three of those schools rose dramatically. St. Michael-Albertville, now at 1,989, is the 17th-largest high school in the state (figures are from a compilation by the Minnesota State High School League for the 2020-2021 and 2001-2022 school years). Buffalo is No. 27 at 1,720 and Rogers No. 42 at 1,511. Those three are now gone from the Mississippi 8. Here are the enrollments of the schools now in the Mississippi 8: Cambridge 1,316, St. Francis 1,234, Monticello 1,113, Chisago Lakes 1,035, PRINCETON 900, Becker 836, Big Lake 821, North Branch 767. (A check with the high school in Princeton on Wednesday of this week revealed that the number here this year has risen to 963, a fairly large 7% increase over 2020-2021. Schools districts are required to report enrollments to the state by Oct. 1 each year and that's the number Princeton reported.) Last year Princeton was 90th on the list of high school enrollments in Minnesota. Football teams no longer compete in conferences. Princeton is in something called East Central North for playoffs in Class 4A and right now, according to the reporting service MaxPreps, the Tigers (3-3) are in fourth place in that section with playoffs coming up shortly. Zimmerman (5-1) is No. 1, Milaca (4-2) is No. 2 and Albany (4-2) is No. 3. Princeton has scored a whopping 270 points (45 a game) and has given up 227 (37.8), The lowest number of points came in a 41-34 loss to Dassel-Cokato (6-0) in the season opener. Then the Tigers lost 49-40 to Zimmerman before beating Little Falls (0-6) 63-35. Then came a 38-36 win over Milaca, a 52-27 loss to Albany (4-2) and a 58-14 win over Foley (1-5) last week. I've never seen a season like that here as far as both points scored and points given up. Remaining are games against Annandale (4-2) and St. Cloud Cathedral (1-5) here next Wednesday to end the regular season. Cathedral lost 40-16 to Milaca, beat Foley 21-6 and lost only 16-14 to Albany in a bit of a surprise. PHS is 0-3 against three good teams that have a combined record of 15-3, and 3-0 against opponents that have a combined record of 5-13. If you're into enrollment figures, LIttle Falls, at 650, and Zimmerman, at 646, are the two largest schools Princeton has played against. Average enrollment of the eight schools on the schedule is 542, four of them under 500. Enrollment isn't always the determining factor. Some smaller schools have very good programs, while some larger ones have some programs that aren't very good. But the numbers usually help. Blaine, for example, has 2,652 students and is better now, as far as wins and losses, than it used to be in some sports. The Anoka-Hennepin school district, the largest in the state, has five listed among the top 34 - Champlin Park at 2,474, Anoka at 2,037, Coon Rapids at 1,775 and Andover at 1,625. MaxPreps, by the way. has Princeton listed in its rankings as the No. 14 team in Class 4A.
PRINCETON SPORTS MEMORIES
Oct. 25, 1951 — Princeton and Cambridge were scheduled to meet in a game at Riverside Park to decide the Rum River Conference football title. The teams had tied 0-0 and 7-7 the two preceding years.
Oct. 25, 1956 — Princeton beat Milaca 13-6 on a Wednesday night (no details).
Oct. 26, 1961 — Princeton lost 35-6 to Cambridge as the Bluejackets won the Rum River title but quarterback Dean Hansen completed 21 of 33 passes for 224 yards. He threw a jump pass to Ron Landin for the only touchdown.
Oct. 20, 1966 — Tim Enger, the leading scorer in the Rum River Conference, ran for touchdowns of 91, 3 and 54 yards as Princeton beat Milaca 28-12. He carried 9 times for 205 yards. He had scored 62 points in five Rum River games to that point.
Oct. 27, 1971 — Chuck Young passed for 123 yards and Don Cordes ran for 120 but Princeton lost 22-16 in Milaca. Rob Anderson was in on 21 tackles, Cordes 17.
Oct. 28, 1976 — Jim Bowden (varsity) and Eric Wilbrecht (JV) won the races at a six-team cross-country meet at Centennial. The volleyball team (10-2) beat Sauk Rapids for its ninth win in a row to stay in the RRC lead. Co-captain Roby Wilbrecht served the final six points of one game.
Oct. 22 1981 — Princeton (12-2) lost 18-15 and 18-15 to volleyball opponent St. Francis but beat Onamia 18-9 and 18-13 as Jackie Bendt led with five ace spikes.
Oct. 23, 1986 — A third-quarter safety was all the scoring as Sauk Rapids beat Princeton 2-0 in playoff football. Dean Swan ran 10 times for 71 yards.
Oct. 24, 1991 — Shelley Ziwisky placed second in section singles and was Princeton's first-ever entrant in the state tennis tournament . . . Princeton (17-6) won its 10th straight volleyball match by beating Pine City.
Oct. 24, 1996 — Princeton beat North Branch 35-0 in football to tie for second place in the conference as Brad Hatch ran for 167 yards. It was his fifth 100-yard game of the season . . . Princeton got 16 kills from Megan DeWall in a loss to undefeated North Branch. The Tigers tied for third in the Rum River Conference.
Oct. 18, 2001 — Sophomore Tom Foust repeated as an all-conference runner in the Rum River Conference cross-country meet at North Branch. He placed 12th and ran a 17:55, 18 seconds faster than the previous year . . . The football team beat Mora 21-14 despite an inadvertent whistle canceling an 80-yard TD run by Tyler Gronli. Gronli threw for 121 yards and had touchdown passes to Luke Bakken and Matt Anderson. Kevin Englund ran for 91 yards, Gronli for 61.
Oct. 19, 2006 — The PHS volleyball team (8-10, 2-3 in the Mississippi 8) beat Foley and Cambridge as Katie Loberg led with 17 kills against Foley and Allie Johnson led with 11 against Cambridge . . . The girls tennis team lost to Monticello and finished 2-4 in the seven-team Mississippi 8, placing fifth.
Oct. 20, 2011 — The Princeton boys cross-country team was second at the Princeton Invitational at the middle school course, Brian Kunz winning the individual title . . . MaryClaire Mayerchak (23-1) advanced to semifinals of section singles competition for the PHS girls team . . . The girls soccer team had a 10-game winning streak stopped by Two Harbors (3-12) in the playoffs after leading 2-1 midway in the second half.
Oct. 20, 2016 —Reilee Schepper and Kelsey Dorr advanced to the state tennis tournament as a doubles team in Section 7AA, winning a true-second match over an Elk River team after losing the first set 6-1 and then winning 6-1, 6-1 . . . The top-seeded girls soccer team (15-2-1) beat Mesabi East 11-0 and Duluth Denfeld 4-0 to advance to section semifinals.Senior Maggie Peterson was chosen one of five finalists for the state's Ms. Soccer Award. She had 19 goals at that time.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has written about sports in the area for the past 54 years.)
