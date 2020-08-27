MHS grad crowned Miss Minnesota United States

Kayla Kleinsteuber, a 2015 graduate of Monticello High School, was crowned Miss Minnesota United States on August 15 in Brainerd.
This was Kleinsteuber’s second attempt at the state title. She was awarded first runner-up in 2019. She also won the swimsuit competition for the second year in a row.
Kleinsteuber will go on to compete for the title of Miss United States this October in Las Vegas. Kleinsteuber’s platform is “Quit Doubting, Start Believing,” which focuses on turning negatives into positives and overcoming doubt in order to accomplish one’s goals.
Kleinsteuber wants to encourage people to shift their mindsets to one that can find the good and motivation in anything. She plans on sharing her own experiences of overcoming doubt and negativity in hopes of inspiring others to do the same.
If you are interested in having Kleinsteuber volunteer or speak at a local event or for a charitable cause, please visit the @quitdoubtingstartbelieving Facebook page for more information.
