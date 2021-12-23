It’s a wonderful time of year to connect with family and loved ones, and I’m sure everyone is looking forward to a couple days of celebration and relaxation. I hope you have a joyous holiday filled with loved ones.
From my family to yours, I wish you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
U of M approves pay raise for president
Senator Rarick and I were attending the Regents meeting on Friday, December 17th, when the University of Minnesota approved a massive pay raise for university President Joan Gabel. As it was reported in the Star Tribune,
Under the new contract, which comes roughly two and a half years into her tenure, Gabel would make up to $1 million next fiscal year when taking her base salary, supplemental retirement contribution, a performance bonus and other allowances into account. By the final year of the contract, fiscal year 2026, she would earn nearly $1.2 million.
This new pay raise comes as the U of M has announced a supplemental budget ask and additional bonding requests of the legislature for nearly $1 BILLION dollars, on top of their regular biennial budget of $1.2 billion.
Additionally, President Gabel is still in the middle of her current contract. According to Regent Rosha, this raise could easily trigger raises for the rest of the top university administrators, even as they've raised tuition 1.5%, cut salaries and eliminated three men’s sports programs in order to save money. This raise is completely tone deaf, and sends a message to university students and staff that they are not valued. Meanwhile, the highest-paid administrators of the U of M are on track to keep getting more.
You can be sure that I and other legislators will keep a close eye on the U of M this upcoming session, and will demand answers for this new budget ask in the midst of potentially huge pay raises for the rest of their top administrators.
Please Contact Me
As always, if you need assistance on an issue pertaining to state government or have concerns or ideas about legislation, my office is available to you. You can e-mail at rep.marion.oneill@house.mn or call my office at 651-296-5063. You can also write a letter to me. My office address at the Capitol is 357 State Office Building, 100 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, St. Paul, MN 55155.
