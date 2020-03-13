BUFFALO, MN – The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has confirmed the first COVID-19 case in Wright County, a person in their 80’s.
The individual has a history of out of state travel. The individual started to feel ill upon their return and was hospitalized but is feeling well. The individual will be discharged home for isolation.
MDH is working with Wright County Public Health and health care partners to identify and contact all those who may have come in contact with the infected person.
These people will be evaluated for risk and if applicable asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their exposure and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.
Wright County Public Health is actively working in partnership with MDH to manage an identified COVID-19 case in the county and it is important to remember that the risk to the general public is low. Please consider taking these steps;
Covering your cough and sneezing
Washing your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom or before eating. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
Avoid touching your face – especially your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
Stay home if you have cold or flu-like symptoms, and avoid close contact with people who are sick. We encourage you to talk with your employer about how to how work remotely.
Prepare for the event that you might have to stay home.
If COVID-19 begins to spread in Minnesota communities, state and local public health authorities would consider community interventions such as temporary workplace social distancing measures, replacing in-person meetings with teleworking, and modifying, postponing or cancelling large gatherings.
These measures are taken during a disease outbreak to slow the speed at which the disease spreads and reduces the overall number of those who become sick. This slow progression reduces the risk of the healthcare system becoming overwhelmed and resources being depleted.
MDH has set up a public hotline that will be open 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday - Friday. The hotline number is (651) 201-3920.
