The Minnesota Senate passed a resolution on Thursday honoring Peace Officers Memorial Day. This year, National Peace Officers Memorial Day to recognize the service and sacrifice of federal, state, and local law enforcement officers is observed on Saturday, May 15. National Police Week is observed between May 9 and May 15 this year as well.
“Today, I was proud to join my colleagues in the legislature to recognize and respect the brave Minnesota peace officers whose lives have been lost while serving in the line of duty,” Senator Andrew Mathews (R-Princeton) said Thursday. “As legislators, it is important to lift up these valiant men and women who repeatedly answer the call of service to protect all of our communities. Thank you.”
Peace Officers Memorial Day is held annually in the United States to honor federal, state, and local officers killed or disabled in the line of duty. According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund[RA1], in 2020, 295 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty. So far, in 2021, 101 law enforcement officers have made the same sacrifice across the nation[RA2]. Law enforcement officers across the country have stepped up during a turbulent year, facing COVID-19 and rising crime rates, and they deserve our respect and support.
Each year, the Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Association typically has a 24-hour standing vigil at the Law Enforcement Memorial on the Capitol grounds. However, because of COVID restrictions, this year’s event will be conducted virtually. The tribute will include reading the names of the 293 fallen Minnesota officers.
Those wishing to view the memorial service on Saturday at 7:00 PM should go to:https://www.facebook.com/MinnesotaLawEnforcementMemorialAssociationlema
