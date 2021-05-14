COVID facemark MT

St. Cloud, Minn. – The end of the statewide mask mandate helps restore a sense of normalcy for all of us. However, COVID-19 is not yet eradicated and people who are not vaccinated are still at risk.

As a healthcare organization, we must continue to remain vigilant in the fight against a disease that continues to impact our communities. Masking is still required for all employees, patients and visitors within CentraCare  facilities at this time.

CentraCare is awaiting additional guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before implementing additional changes. 

As a result of this week’s emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine, COVID-19 vaccinations are now available for children ages 12 and older. Scheduling for anyone under the age of 18 needs to be coordinated through CentraCare Connect at 320-200-3200. Online scheduling for 18 and older can be done through CentraCare.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments