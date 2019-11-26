I know that Thanksgiving is just here, but I want to mention another holiday coming up that I hope you can celebrate at the senior center with us. We hope to see you at the center for a delicious dinner on Wednesday, December 18 at noon. This Christmas dinner will be combined with the Birthday & Anniversary Dinner. A food sign-up sheet is available at the center and items people can bring include scalloped potatoes, dressing, rice pudding, sweet potatoes, etc. You can give us a call at 763-295-2000 to sign up for the food you wish to bring. The senior center will provide the turkey. Cash donations are also welcome to help with the cost of the turkeys and other expenses. If December is your birthday or anniversary month and you would be willing to bring a cake or ice cream in addition to your potluck item, please contact the center in advance. The River City Ramblers choir will sing some Christmas songs after dinner that will surely put us all in the Christmas spirit.
Another fun event that will be sure to put us in the Christmas spirit is a band concert featuring many of our holiday favorites. The Annandale Area Community Band will put on a Christmas concert in the Monticello Community Center Mississippi Room on Wednesday, December 18 at 7 p.m. This very talented band performed at our center last December and graciously agreed to do so again this year. Refreshments will be provided and everyone is welcome. Spread the word!
There is another concert in our community that you won’t want to miss. You are invited to attend a band, orchestra, and choir concert at the Monticello High School on Thursday, December 19. The concert starts at 1 p.m. and there is no charge. Spread the word and take in this concert too!
Word has gotten out that we go thru a lot, and I mean A LOT of coffee at the senior center. For the past several years, people have very generously donated cans of regular and decaf coffee to the senior center. This saves the center literally hundreds of dollars. Please mark your calendar and bring a can of coffee (medium roast please) in on Thursday, December 12 from 10-11 a.m. and stay for a donut and cup of steaming hot coffee. Donations of coffee made any time in December will be counted in the total. We took in 113 cans of coffee and $120 last December and we would sure love to beat that total!
I want to get the word out about a class coming up at the community center. People age 55+ can take lessons to learn the rules, fundamentals, and winning strategies of Pickleball. This class will be held in the Monticello Community Center gym on December 3, 5, 10 & 12 from 11 a.m. to noon each day. The cost is $30 (free for community center members). Preregistration and payment are required at the community center Guest Services counter.
There is no charge for people to get their blood pressure checked at the senior center. This service will be provided on the second Tuesday of each month, December 10, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. A nurse from St. Benedicts Senior Community will be on hand to take the blood pressures and we are grateful for her time. No need to sign up ahead of time, just come on over!
If you have Parkinson Disease or are a care partner for someone with it, come over to the center on Tuesday, December 3 to attend the Parkinson Support Group. The group meets from 1:30-3 p.m., is professionally facilitated, and offers both support and education. Give me a call at 763-295-2000 if you have questions about this group.
If you like to go on extended tours, don’t miss a travel show coming up at our center. The senior center is partnering with Landmark Tours to provide you with a number of travel options. Whether you are new to the experience or a seasoned world explorer, the exciting world of escorted travel awaits you. A Landmark Tours vacation is thoroughly planned, well-paced, and very inclusive. Join us for a presentation at the senior center on December 3 at 10 a.m. to learn the positive and enriching experiences that different types of travel can bring to people, including: tours, cruises, city getaways, and many more. Landmark Tours is a local, family owned tour operator celebrating 30 years in business. Can’t make the show? Stop by the center to pick up a free catalog.
Dinner Program volunteers are asked to come to a meeting that will take place in the community center Mississippi Room on Thursday, December 5 at 10 a.m. We will attend to some business and have a little holiday cheer! If you are currently not a Dinner Program volunteer and would like more information about what is involved, please come to this meeting.
Deb Ende was the winner of last week’s cribbage tournament. Cheryl Thelen came in second place and Ruth Morgan third. We held a 500 tournament last week and Alice Stangler won. Marian Feather had the second highest score and Ted Herbes third. The last euchre winner was Dave Kranz, with Harley Thompson coming in second place and Dale Chamberlin and Ed Lewis tying for third.
The senior center will be closed on November 28 and 29. I hope you have a very happy Thanksgiving and are able to spend time with family and friends. So much to be thankful for!
Activities the week of November 28-December 5:
Thurs. – senior center closed
Fri. – senior center closed
Sat. – 8 – 11 a.m. center open
Mon. – 7 a.m. Advanced Pickleball; 8:30 a.m. casino trip; 1 p.m. bridge
Tues. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; 9:30 a.m. cribbage tournament; 10 a.m. travel presentation; 10:30 a.m. choir; 11 a.m. Pickleball class; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot; 1:30 p.m. Parkinson Support Group; 2:15 a.m. line dancing
Wed. – 9 a.m. ceramics, Afton trip; 10 a.m. Bible Study, bowling; 11 a.m. bingo; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500
Thurs. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; 10 a.m. Dinner Program volunteer meeting; 11 a.m. Pickleball class; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Dinner Menu the week of December 2:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – sesame chicken, egg roll, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – spaghetti pasta bake, salad, garlic breadstick
Thurs. – turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, gravy, vegetable, dinner roll
Fri. – BBQ beef sandwich, pasta salad, dinner roll
