During the 2020 Explore Minnesota Tourism Conference, held at Arrowwood Resort last night, several individuals, organizations and tourism businesses were recognized at the annual Explore Minnesota Tourism Awards for their contributions to the state’s $16 billion travel industry.
Marianna Khauv, owner of Best Western Chelsea Inn & Suites in Monticello, was named “Outstanding Individual in Tourism” for her decades of work in the hospitality industry and contributions on behalf of the Minnesota tourism industry. In addition, Marianna has served on the board of directors for both the Monticello Chamber of Commerce and the Minnesota Lodging Association, and is an active member of the Explore Minnesota Tourism Council, appointed by the governor.
Kjersti Vick, marketing and public relations director, Visit Cook County, was presented with the “Tourism Rising Star” award.
Approximately 250 attendees from around the state attended the annual conference, including representatives of convention and visitors bureaus and other tourism promotion organizations; hotels, resorts and campgrounds; and a variety of attractions, such as museums, parks, zoos, malls and historic sites. For more details about the Explore Minnesota Tourism Conference, visit exploreminnesota.com/conference.
