A 22-year-old man is facing criminal charges for allegedly lighting a man’s arm on fire.
Dalton Hovdestad of Big Lake has been charged in Sherburne County District Court with felony 3rd degree assault.
Hovdestad is accused of burning a man’s arm with a lighter from the armpit to elbow, according to the Big Lake Police Department.
Officers confronted the victim on August 24 on a set of steps leading to apartments above the Third Rail Bar at 47 Lake Street in Big Lake.
The victim was allegedly highly intoxicated and smelled like burnt hair, according to police. He had deep red burns from his armpit up to his elbow, where multiple layers of skin had been burned off.
According to the Big Lake Police Department, the male stated he was drinking at the bar where he met two males and hung out with them until bar close. He went up to their apartment after the bar closed and passed out almost immediately. He woke up to the males “messing with him” using a lighter and some sort of torch or aerosol can to burn him.
An officer located the apartment and made contact with Dalton Hovdestad.
According to police, Hovdestad said a male followed them up from the bar. They rolled the male out of bed and shoved him out of the residence. He stated they turned the lights on to “spook him” and held a lighter up to him and “flamed him.” Hovdestad told officers he did not use anything else with the lighter and he was the one holding the lighter up to the male’s arm.
Hovdestad allowed an officer inside the apartment where he observed orange and blue lighters. Hovdestad indicated to police that he had used the orange lighter.
Hovdestad was arrested and transported to the Sherburne County jail.
