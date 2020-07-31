A motorcyclist was injured after being rear ended by a Porsche driven by a Monticello man Wednesday, July 29 in Big Lake Township.
The occurred at about 11 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and Sherburne County RoadCounty Road 17 - just west of the Big Lake city limits.
David Dimaggio, 43 of Elk River, was driving a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle and stopped at a stoplight on County Road 17 when his motorcycle was rear-ended by a 2012 Porsche Cayenne driven by Noah Hedlund, 19 of Monticello.
Dimaggio was taken to CentraCare Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Hedlund was uninjured, according to the State Patrol.
The Big Lake Police Department and Sherburne County deputies assisted the State Patrol at the scene.
