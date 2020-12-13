siren ut

A 19-year-old man died early Sunday when the vehicle he was driving left the road and crashed into the Mississippi River in Big Lake Township.

The incident occurred shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13, according to Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott.

Dashon James Rodriguez was driving at a high rate of speed  in the 15500 block of Sherburne County Road 30 when he missed a 90-degree curve, according to Brott.

The vehicle went down an embankment and into the river.

A passenger in Rodriguez' vehicle, 22-year-old Devin Michael Moksnes, swam to shore and went to a nearby house for help, Brott said.

Deputies  located the vehicle in about 11 feet of water. Rodriguez was still inside and deceased.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, Brott said.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments