Magic runners to compete in 8 events at State

Monticello will be represented in eight events at the state high school track & field meet this week at St. Michael Albertville High School.Monticello boys will compete in four events. The Monticello girls will compete in three.
The Magic runners advanced to state after a strong showing at the Section 8AA preliminary meet Wednesday in Sartell and the 8AA finals in Fergus Falls.
Monticello’s Gabby Witschen will make her second state track appearance next week at St. Michael Albertville High School after finishing second in the girls 3200 meter run at the Section 8AA track and field championships Wednesday, June 9 at Sartell High School.
Witschen, a senior on the girls track team, ran a time of 11:34.83 in the 3200 meter finals, which was the second-best time run in the event. Witschen was just four seconds behind first-place finisher Aleah Miller of Alexandria.
In the girls 400 meter dash, Natalia Mendoza-brunotte was crowned section champion 1:00.39, her personal best.
The girls 4x200 relay team was also crowned section champions. The team of Sahia Steinbach, Natalie Emmerich, Natalia Mendoza-brunotte, and Emelia Skistad finished the heat with a time of 1:45.09.
On the boys side of the track, the Magic’s Sam Valor posted a section championship time of 10.71 in the boys 100 meter run. The run was Valor's personal best. Brady Wright's time of 10.88 qualified him for states well.
In the boys 200 meter dash, Valor qualified for state with a time of 22.03.
In the boys 400 meter run, Monticello's Brady Wright was first to cross the finish line for a conference championship with a time of 49.95.
Valor and Wright will represent Monticello in a third event, as well.
The two section champs were part of the 4x200 relay team with teammates Michael Schilling and Joe Hannah that won a section championship. The boys ended the relay with a time of 1:29.49- nearly 30 seconds faster than Moorhead- the other 4x200 state qualifier that posted a time of 1:29.78.
Anthony Staryszak was the only member of the Monticello team to advance to the state meet in a field event.
Staryszak's throw of 150-01 in the discuss earned him a section championship and a trip to state.
State berths for the 3200 and a number of field events were decided Wednesday at Sartell. Both the Monticello girls and boys participated in track preliminaries, with many of the Magic student athletes advancing to Saturday’s finals in Fergus Falls.
