The #2-seeded Monticello Magic was upset by #10-seed Rogers in girls section  lacrosse action Thursday, June 3 at Monticello High School. Monticello, which came into the game heavily favored with a perfect 13-0 record, lost 12-8 to the 5-10 Royals.

The loss brings to an end the Magic's magical season.

See a complete story in the June 10 issue of the Monticello Times.

Recommended for you

Load comments