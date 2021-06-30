Magic girls state runner-ups in 4x200

The Magic were represented in the girls State meet on Saturday, June 19 at STMA as well. The Monticello girls participated in two events Saturday afternoon.
After a traffic incident delayed the girls meet by around an hour, the girls got their day started around 5:30 p.m by the time their first event rolled around.
In their first of two events Saturday afternoon, the Magic quad of Sasha Steinbach, Natalie Emmerich, Thalia Mendoza-brunotte, and Emelia Skistad set out with one thing in mind for the 4x200 relay, break the school record.
They accomplished just that.
With a school record breaking time of 1:43.75, the girls finished as State runner-ups.
“The 4x200 relay (team) setting the school record was fun and that was their goal going into the race. They are all very motivated young ladies that push each other in a positive way to excel,” said girls head track coach Kim Nygaard.
Thalia Mendoza-brunotte finished off the day for Monticello running in the 400 meter dash. She finished with her personal record time of 1:00.21. That was good for the 11th best time at State. Being only a junior, it would not be a surprise to see Thalia back next season participating in State events again.
Coach Nygaard was very complimentary on Mendoza-brunotte’s performance, “Thalia is a strong runner and she is already thinking of where to go to college... Thalia always strives for the next level and her leadership shaped the younger sprinters to believe in what we did daily to prepare for the big meets.”
Running earlier in the week on Thursday night, Gabby Witschen participated in the 3200 meter run and finished with a time of 12:02.28. That was good for 16th in the State AA event.
“It was fun having our ladies compete in three events,” mentioned Nygaard.
It was a great day for the Magic with the boys and girls combining for eight total events (including Gabby’s 3200 on Thursday). Gabby will continue her career at the collegiate level running track for the University of St. Thomas.
Overall, it was another great year for the girls and Head Coach Nygaard is thrilled for another successful year to come, “our program yearly is a strong team and after last year and losing it I feel proud of what each girl on the squad achieved. The girls are a humble group that look out for each other and encourage each other to do their best, while having fun doing it. I cannot say enough of the leadership our seniors: Jade Kopff, Kaelin McDermott, Gabby Witschen, Nayhibe Rosales, and Morgan Thomas. And our juniors: Thalia (Mendoza-brunotte), Natalie Emmerich, Erin Yager, Lorna Belchak, Tessa Luebke, and Annabelle Klimesh gave to the younger girls as they had to step up and compete at the varsity level. Our team will only grow stronger with these girls leading the way.
With track and field moving to three classes, the girls will also be placed in the middle class starting next season.
