The Monticello boys basketball team advanced to the state tournament on Friday, March 26 with an upset 56-46 over Delano- Section 5AAA’s number one ranked team.
Monticello had a 5-13 record for the 2021 season and no one believed they’d make it this far.
Monticello High School will mark this year with its 11th boys basketball state tournament appearance in school history.
Monticello Head Coach Bridge Tusler has accomplished a huge feat as this is only his second year coaching the Monticello boys.
“Tradition never graduates,” Tusler said. “I believe in that. Even though this is my second year at Monticello, it doesn’t feel like my second year. I have felt accepted into this community the moment I entered it. So it feels more like I am experiencing what it is like to be part of the Magic, more than an individual achievement for me.”
The Magic team went to the state tournament in 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2016, 2019- and now 2021.
In 2019 Monticello lost 68-52 to Austin in the state quarterfinals..
There were some familiar faces that were a part of the 2019 state team.
Gus Hangsleben, Calvin Schmitz, Henry Sawatzke, Mitchell Stocker, and Wyatt Sawatzke were a part of that state tournament Magic team.
Hangsleben and Schmitz got playing time on the Williams Arena basketball court in 2019.
Hangsleben played eight minutes in the game and earned two rebounds. Schmitz played eight minutes as well and had one rebound and one assist.
Back-tracking to the 04’-06’ Magic state run,
In 2004 Monticello was victorious in the quarter finals and took fourth place.
In 2005 Monticello fell in the first round.
In the third straight year and ending their streak in 2006, Monticello fell in the quarterfinals again.
This years’ state quarterfinals will look a little bit different due to COVID-19 restrictions. Starting with the venue.
This year the Magic will face Alexandria at St. Cloud Tech High School starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
