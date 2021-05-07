On April 21, 2021 at approximately 6:49pm Officer Tim Mikelson responded to a call from a local car wash. The caller stated there was a vehicle that had been parked near the vacuums for hours and the driver was slumped over.
Officer Mikelson responded to the scene and observed a vehicle matching the description provided by the caller. Officer Mikelson approached the vehicle and observed an adult male sleeping in the driver’s seat. Officer Mikelson observed a green camouflage backpack on the passenger seat with two small digital scales with white crystal residue on them.
Officer Mikelson woke the male, Maybrick Madsen (Age 33 – Big Lake, MN), and asked him to exit the vehicle. Officer Mikelson advised Madsen he saw the scales and asked if there were controlled substances in the vehicle. Madsen stated there were narcotics on the passenger seat.
Officer Mikelson learned Madsen had warrants for his arrest from Wadena County. Officer Mikelson located a plastic bag in the backpack on the passenger seat that contained a white crystal substance. The substance field tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 71.9 grams. Additional baggies of a white crystal substance weighing 4.9 grams and 4 grams were also located in the backpack.
Madsen was arrested and transported to the Sherburne County Jail.
Madsen provided a Mirandized statement in which he stated the backpack and methamphetamine were his and weighed approximately two ounces. Madsen stated he was selling the methamphetamine.
Madsen was charged by criminal complaint with; Felony 1st Degree Sales 17 grams or More of Cocaine or Methamphetamine and Felony 1st Degree Possession 50 grams or More of Cocaine or Methamphetamine.
