Lydia Wang, age 90 and 29-year resident of Monticello, MN passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. She was born April 29, 1929 in Sumatra, Indonesia, the daughter of Jayson and Fong-Tji Lie.
Before immigrating to the United States, she was a cherished English teacher in Taiwan. After immigrating to the United States, Lydia and her family eventually moved to Monticello in 1991 and started a hotel and restaurant, Chin Yuen, with her daughter and son-in-law. She was the welcoming and friendly face of Chin Yuen and loved each and every one of her customers for 35 years.
She was known locally as “Grandma” and embraced the community she served. She was a humble woman of immense courage, knowledge and tenacity. When she retired, she enjoyed traveling around the world with her family.
Lydia is lovingly remembered by Marianna (daughter), Onn (son-in-law), and three grandchildren; Malinda, Amanda, and Olivia. She will be joining her beloved husband, Peter Wang, who passed in 1986.
Visitation and funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and funeral services following at the Community United Methodist Church in Monticello (9225 Jason Ave NE, Monticello, MN 55362).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.