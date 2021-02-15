Lupulin Brewing and Witch Hunt Minneapolis announce a collaborative beer, Seeds of Change to be released February 19th, 2021. Seeds of Change was concocted on Winter Solstice, 2019 in collaboration with Witch Hunt. Aged for over a year in Vikre Sugarbush Whiskey barrels, this diverse 12% ABV Imperial Stout has an oaky roastiness that is balanced by infusions of Ancho, Guajillo, & Arbol peppers for a lingering heat & chocolate finish.
A portion of sales will be donated to Witch Hunt & their mission to support educational development and professional pathways for marginalized individuals in the craft beer community. Seeds of Change is meant to encourage sowing the seeds of diversity. Bottles of Seeds of Change will be for sale in the Lupulin Brewing taprooms, as well as select liquor stores in the Twin Cities. For more information on which stores will be selling Seeds of Change, please contact Witch Hunt Minneapolis.
“We invite all breweries to consider what changes they can make to create a more equitable work environment and inclusive space for LGBTQ+ people. Seeds of Change is a reminder that seeds have been sown and positive change is coming.” states Rose Picklo, organizer of Witch Hunt Minneapolis.
Head Innovation Brewer, Aaron Zierdt says, “It has been an honor and a pleasure to partner with Witch Hunt over the past year and a half in creating Seeds of Change. From barrel selection to brew day, choice of adjuncts to naming and label design, Witch Hunt members have contributed invaluable insights and passion to the project. As the name suggests, I hope that with this beer we can make a contribution that has a meaningful impact towards positive change for women and all other marginalized people in the craft beer industry.”
