Lupulin Brewing Co. wins awards at U.S. Open Beer Championship

Lupulin Brewing Company is very honored to be taking home three wins in the 2020 U.S. Open Beer Championship, one of the top 3 beer competitions in the USA. Breweries from Luxembourg to Louisiana sent in more than 6,000 beers representing over 140 different styles for the 2020 U.S. Open Beer Championship. This competition is the only one to include beers from professional breweries and beers from gold medal winners from the National American Homebrewers Association Homebrew Competition.
Lupulin Brewing was recognized with a Gold Medal in the Bock beer-style category for its Doppelbock, a big, malty, German-style Doppelbock that has a caramel brown color and flavor. Lupulin’s Doppelbock beer also won a Bronze Medal at the Great American Beer Festival in 2020.
Lupulin Brewing was also recognized with a Bronze Medal in the Peanut Butter beer style category for CPB, a Chocolate Peanut Butter Porter which is a core beer at Lupulin Brewing.
Lastly, Lupulin Brewing was recognized with a Bronze Medal in the Barrel-Aged Fruit Beer style category for Rubuscubus, an 11% ABV Imperial Sweet Stout with Raspberries, Tahitian Vanilla Beans & Lactose, aged for 15 months in Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Bourbon Barrels. This desert-in-a-bottle was a collaboration with Bottle Logic Brewing out of Anaheim California
"It's always an honor being recognized among the best breweries in the industry. Our team works very hard every day to make the best beer possible for our fans. It feels good when all of that hard work gets recognized by awards like this. We are truly grateful, and will continue to work hard to bring our fans our best.” said Matt Schiller, VP of Operations & Co-Founder. "It's extremely humbling to be recognized with these awards. We couldn't do any of it without the dedication and hardwork of our entire team or the incredible support of the beer drinking community.” said Aaron Zierdt, Head Innovation Brewer.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, judging was held in both the U.S. and Canada, at locations including Atlanta, GA; Oxford, Ohio; and Welland, Ontario. Judging in the U.S. Open Beer Championships is blind; judges know only the categories, not the names or locations of beers being judged.
For more information on the competition, including a complete 2020 winners list, visit http://usopenbeer.com/2020-u-s-open-beer-championship-medal-winners/
