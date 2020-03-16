Great River Regional Library branch libraries will be closing at 6 p.m. Monday, March 16 due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus.

The libraries will be closing until the end of March. The closings include Great River Regional Library branch libraries in Monticello and Big Lake.

The decision to close the libraries was made by the management team at the Great River Regional Library System, according to Karen Pundsack, Executive Director of the Great River Regional Library system.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

