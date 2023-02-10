The District 742 Local Education & Activities Foundation board of directors announces the awarding its first “LEAF 742 Distinguished Alumni Award”.
It is the intention of the District 742 Local Education & Activities Foundation to recognize outstanding District 742 alumni who have made the St. Cloud area their home and have had a positive impact on the community.
The award criteria is:
• Must be a graduate of a District 742 High School
• Must have stayed in the St. Cloud area throughout their adult years
• Must have made a significant contribution to the St. Cloud community.
LEAF’s first award goes to Mark Bragelman. Mark is an Apollo High School and St. Cloud State
University graduate and has served as CEO of Liberty Bank Minnesota, in St. Cloud for the past 48 years. Mark has given back to his community in many ways, most notably through his work in organizing the annual
Liberty Block Party, his service on the St. Cloud City Council, as a Salvation Army past board member, and as
founding director of the Downtown Council. Mark also served on the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Community
Board and the Freddie Mac Advisory Board in Washington DC. In both 1995 and 2015, St. Cloud’s Mayor has
declared a “Mark Bragelman Day” in St. Cloud in recognition of his many contributions to our City. Mark has
had opportunities to work elsewhere but has stayed in his hometown and continues to make significant contributions. Mark and his wife Cindy have two daughters: Kacey and Hannah.
Mark will be awarded the “LEAF 742 Distinguished Alumni Award” at the LEAF Night of the Stars Variety
Show on February 11. Tickets to the Show can be purchased on the LEAF webpage: www.leaf 742.org
