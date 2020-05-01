Stay At Home Extended, Retail Open With Restrictions

Today, the governor announced an extension of the Stay at Home order until May 18th, along with a modification to the policy on retail stores. Beginning May 4th, retail and other non-critical businesses may begin offering curbside pick-up. According to the governor, this will allow up to 30,000 more Minnesotans back to work.

While this is a step forward, it is disappointing that the governor continues to treat our local retailers differently from the big box stores that have been allowed to continue operating throughout this crisis. Our local businesses should be entrusted to protect their customers and employees just like the big box stores are.

I hope the governor will also continue working with industries that remain closed to put plans in place for safely opening their doors soon.

Guidance for Elective Medical Procedures

The governor also announced today that he will be modifying the executive order on elective medical procedures in the coming days. From today, April 30, to noon on Saturday, May 2, the Minnesota Department of Health will be collecting feedback and input online. You can view their draft guidance and complete a public comment survey here.

