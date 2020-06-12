I have lived in Big Lake for the past 2½ years. The people in our neighborhood are young, starting families, and many of our neighbors come from diverse backgrounds. I love the city of Big Lake; my wife and I could not have chosen a better community to put our roots down.
We are a hop and skip from the Twin Cities. There are Big Lakers who work or have friends and family there. But many of our community leaders have been silent on the killing of George Floyd, and the silence speaks volumes, especially to our neighbors of color. There are families in Big Lake who are scared, nervous, and unsure if they are raising children into a brighter future. If Big Lake wants to continue to grow and become an even more vibrant and strong community, then we need to support all of our neighbors and we need voices in our community that set a strong example. That means speaking up on things like the murder of an unarmed black man and the events that are unfolding.
There are many other things that our community needs to address. We need to make sure we keep taxes low and bring in greater investment. We need to find ways to support our local businesses during the pandemic. But above all, we need to genuinely support each other. Things may not be easy going forward, but we have opportunities as a small community to set an example.
I served for six years as an Infantryman in the National Guard, and I feel a responsibility to speak up when my state and people in my community are hurting. To the members of my community, specifically the people of color and young families, your neighbors support you. We are here to listen and build a community that values and supports ALL of its residents. We are here to learn about and understand your pain, anger, and worries, and to build a community that makes you always feel safe and supported.
Matt Gutsch, Big Lake
