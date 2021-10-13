Click it or Ticket campaign
- During the two-week seat belt campaign, which included extra patrols and awareness efforts, officers, deputies and troopers reported 1,805 seat belt citations and 73 child seat citations.
- 319 law enforcement agencies statewide participated in the Click It or Ticket campaign from Sept. 19-30.
- The campaign includes enforcement, education and awareness to influence smart seat belt choices.
Deadly decisions
- Unbelted deaths through Oct. 10 (80) continue to surpass last year at this time (78) and higher than this time in 2019 (54).
- Deadly unbelted decisions are also contributing to a preliminary overall traffic fatality figure of 380 compared with 313 reported in 2020 and 282 reported in 2019.
Quote from Director Mike Hanson, Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety
“The 1,800 seat belt violations baffles my mind. How do so many people continue to get into vehicles and fail to buckle up? By now, you should know the seat belt is your first and last line of defense when getting in a crash. It’s selfish to believe failing to buckle up only affects you. Think of all the people whose lives will be changed if you are killed, all because you didn’t want to take two seconds to buckle up. Drive smart and stay alive by always buckling up.”
Campaign History
- In 2020, 307 agencies reported 2,664 seat belt citations and 64 child restraint citations.
- In 2019, 323 agencies reported 4,415 seat belt citations and 96 child restraint citations.
- In 2018, 319 agencies reported 4,610 seat belt citations and 140 child restraint citations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.