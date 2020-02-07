MnDOT still has some surveying work to do on I-94 so we are going to extend the lane closure another four days. Motorists should watch for single-lane closures on westbound I-94 from Weaver Lake Rd. in Maple Grove to Hwy 101 in Rogers. The lane closures are scheduled from 6 a.m. to noon daily starting Mon, Feb. 10 through Thu, Feb. 13.

The closures are necessary as crews begin to prepare work areas for this year’s construction.

Please plan ahead and give yourself additional time.

Load comments