MnDOT still has some surveying work to do on I-94 so we are going to extend the lane closure another four days. Motorists should watch for single-lane closures on westbound I-94 from Weaver Lake Rd. in Maple Grove to Hwy 101 in Rogers. The lane closures are scheduled from 6 a.m. to noon daily starting Mon, Feb. 10 through Thu, Feb. 13.
The closures are necessary as crews begin to prepare work areas for this year’s construction.
Please plan ahead and give yourself additional time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.