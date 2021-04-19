On Monday, Senator Mary Kiffmeyer (R-Big Lake) voted in favor as the Minnesota Senate passed emergency funding for law enforcement, as requested by Governor Walz. The bill, S.F. 2441 secures $2.75 million for the law enforcement response to civil unrest through the Interstate Emergency Management Assistance Compact and $6.3 million for Minnesota State Trooper expenses related to the unrest and Chauvin trial.
"During these tumultuous times, it is vitally important for each Minnesotan to feel safe in their own homes, communities, and streets,” Kiffmeyer said. “I am committed to supporting local police, our state troopers, and the Minnesota National Guard as they put themselves in front of potential dangers for the good of the average Minnesotan. I am proud to have this group of strong men and women keeping our streets safe.”
Earlier this session, the Senate passed legislation funding for the Law Enforcement Operations Account (LEO), committing to keep Minnesotans safe by securing resources for emergency law enforcement operations tied to extraordinary and unplanned emergency events.
House Democrats failed to pass the bill or Governor Walz's version of the legislation, known as SAFE. Additionally, House Democrats have not introduced any of their own provisions regarding emergency police funding, jeopardizing the safety of residents of the Twin Cities and hindering law enforcement's ability to respond to emergency events.
Today's legislation is the byproduct of a public safety conversation between legislative leaders and the Governor, the weekend. Legislative leaders all agreed with the importance of getting the bill done at the time of the request.
The bill now goes to the House for consideration before Governor Walz can sign into law.
