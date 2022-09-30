Kelly Zitzloff says she had paid her debt to society off in full.
The former meth addict turned drug dealer will share her story of hope, recovery and redemption at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at A Glorious Church in Monticello.
Zitzloff says she appeared to have hit rock-bottom in March of 2018.
The Buffalo native was back in jail following a drug bust at a trap house in Waverly.
She was facing a 10-year sentence in prison- the one place she said she would never return.
“I knew that if I were to go back to prison, I would never come out alive,” Zitzloff said.
So Zitzloff says she “Did what Kelly does.”
“I put more make-up on than Tammy Faye Baker and put on an act that I hoped would keep me out of prison,” Zitzloff said.
Her planned worked.
“I was still an addict. I still had the mindset of a madman. I was still a master manipulator,” Zitzloff said.
With a rap sheet 327 entries long, people weren’t exactly lining up to help Kelly Zitzloff.
Zitzloff was sentenced to jail and ordered to participate in a 13-month jail skills program.
But there were people involved in that jail skills program that believed in Zitzloff.
Those people showed Zitzloff that if she was going to be helped, she first had to help herself.
“The desire to do right came over me,” Zitzloff said.
That was quite a revelation for a woman got pregnant at 14, and who found herself married and carrying a second child by age 16.
It was through that jail skills program Zitzloff wanted to right the wrongs of a young woman who 25 years earlier had became a cocaine addict and a thief.
In the 1990s, Zitzloff’s use of coke transitioned to meth.
“I became a major dope dealer running meth from California to Delano and Corcoran,” she said.
“Not only was I an addict and a drug dealer, I was a liar and a cheat,” she said.
“I didn’t work. I robbed and I would steal. I was an embarrassment to my parents who grew tired of reading my name in the paper. I was a stinker pushing the law,” Zitzloff said.
By 1993, Zitzloff was no longer carrying for her two children. One was staying with her parents, the other was in foster care.
Zitzloff barely cared.
“I was running around doing bad things. I was the rich kid with all the money,” she said.
Zitzloff says she was selling meth by the shoe box. She was living in a honeymoon suite at a Buffalo hotel.
“Wherever I went i brought chaos,” she said.
That is, until March 2005, when a pregnant Zitzloff was taken down during a controlled drug buy.
Zitzloff was sentenced to 86 months in prison, where she gave birth to her daughter Ariana , who she then put up for adoption.
Zitzloff was released from prison for good behavior about six weeks shy of marking five years in prison.
But Kelly Zitzloff says she immediately relapsed. She got busted with a broken meth pipe and was returned to prison to complete the 26 months remaining on her original prison sentence.
Zitzloff was eventually released from prison, but was a disaster, she said.
“To be honest, I was a dressed up garbage can,” Zitzloff said.
By 2015, she was back in jail, serving a 100-day sentence after an auto accident where she ran over a man, resulting in a man being put in an induced coma for six weeks, Zitzloff said.
“I told myself that if he lives, I’m going to become St. Mary and never do drugs again,” she said.
The man lived. Kelly Zitzloff did drugs again. That’s when the 2018 drug bust resulted in her most recent 10-year prison sentence, which was stayed in favor of a 13-month program through Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge.
During Zitzloff’s Oct. 1 program, attendees will learn how Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge not only changed her life, but saved it.
“It was during Spiritual Emphasis Week that I surrendered,” Zitzloff said.
“I prayed to God that he would change me and make me into something beautiful,” she said.
Through Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge Zitzloff began to see what change looked like.
In June of 2019 she graduated from the Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge program with honors.
Today, not only is Zitzloff free from jail, she is free of the decades-long burden of people saying there was no hope for her, and the burden of feeling that she would never make something of herself in today’s world.
Today, not only is Kelly Zitzloff nearly five years sober, is now works as a recovery coach for Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge.
“As I share my story of addiction and recovery, people will learn how my life has change over the last five years, and how my greatest honor is to be working with people like me towards their own recoveries,” Zitzloff said.
Zitzloff says that she will speak from the heart, with a message of hope and dignity.
“That is what fills my cup,” she said.
Zitzloff will not only share her story of addiction and recovery, but will share the roles that the most important people in her life played on that road to a better tomorrow.
“There are people who loved me when I couldn’t love myself,” Zitzloff said.
Kelly Zitzloff says the story she will share Saturday, Oct. 1 is for everyone.
“Although it’s not an easy story to tell, I try to keep it real with honor and honesty,” she said.
A Glorious Church is located at 300 Riverview Drive in Monticello.
Zitzloff’s free presentation, “Paid in Full,” begins at 6 p.m.
