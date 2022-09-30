 Kelly Zitzloff says she had paid her debt to society off in full.

The former meth addict turned drug dealer will share her story of hope, recovery and redemption  at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at A Glorious Church in Monticello.

Kelly Zitzloff
Kelly Zitzloff, pictured above, will share her personal story of addiction and her recovery from it during a Saturday night presentation at A Glorious Chuech in Monticello. Zitzloff invites everyone to come and hear her story.

 

