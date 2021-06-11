A 12-year-old boy was killed in an ATV crash in Monticello Township on Thursday, June 12.
The crash occurred shortly after 6:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of 120th Street.
Wright County deputies were dispatched for a report of an ATV crash involving a juvenile male.
Upon arrival deputies assisted emergency medical personnel with life-saving efforts on a juvenile male who had been reportedly driving the ATV when it crashed.
The juvenile male was brought to the emergency room at CentraCare Health Monticello where he was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.
The preliminary investigation into the incident shows that the 12-year-old male was operating the ATV on private property and was the only occupant of the machine at the time of the crash.
The incident is under further investigation by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.