We have entered the final weekend of this special session with several bills having been approved by the House. Many of the remaining budget bills will likely receive approval today and tomorrow with the Public Safety and State Government Finance bills happening sometime early next week.
As things stand now, it looks like a government shutdown will be avoided.
We are debating the Education Policy and Finance bill, as I write this. I am happy to report that the agreement negotiated between House Democrats and Senate Republicans is a bill that I intend to support. This is largely because Senate Republicans were successful in removing most of the controversial policy provisions that were included in the House bill that passed in May.
The bill includes new funding that will help schools in our area more effectively educate students.
Despite the positives in the bill, I was disappointed that there was no language included to re-open or prioritize the return of students to in-person learning this fall. Our top priority should be getting students back in the classroom so we can begin the process of catching up from more than a year of distance learning.
To rectify this issue, House Republicans plan to offer an amendment to the bill that would allow local school boards to keep students in the classroom in the unlikely event that Gov. Walz orders schools to distance learn this fall.
I expect a final vote on the bill to take place sometime this afternoon.
On Thursday, the Housing bill passed, which included a version of the eviction moratorium off-ramp that the Governor said was a necessary precursor to ending his emergency powers. With this being one of the final pieces left as the justification of keeping the peacetime emergency in place, it even more clear that the emergency is over and it's time to restore the Legislature as a co-equal branch of government.
That’s all for today’s update. I will keep you up-to-speed on the rest of special session as the debate on the remaining bills continues today and into early next week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.