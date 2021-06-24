At the Capitol, we have been negotiating final budget deals for several weeks. We had to go into overtime with a Special Session, but in the end, we will have a strong two-year budget for Minnesota.
It was good to see the Agriculture Budget pass with bipartisan support. There are significant investments for Minnesota’s livestock and meat processing industries, providing services for farm transitions, farm safety grants and mental health funding, and greater funding for farm-to-school programming, strengthening our agriculture community. One of my top priorities this year was increasing resources for farmer mental health concerns. Agriculture is an extremely important sector of Minnesota life and with this budget, it will be more affordable, desirable, and doable for new people to join.
After a year of extreme unemployment in our state, difficulty retaining employees, and general instability for businesses, the Jobs Budget came together to encourage growth and recovery for Minnesota employers and employees. Many new issues popped up as Minnesotans tried to use the resources available with little success due to the unprecedented situation. The budget expands Unemployment Insurance benefits to high school students, expanded options to receive UI while receiving workforce training, expanded accommodations for pregnant and nursing mothers, and made key investments in the state’s rebounding and growing workforce. Also included was the Main Street Economic Revitalization Program and the Main Street COVID-19 Relief programs to assist businesses statewide who have faced financial hardship. Recovery from COVID has been the biggest focus in most committees, but especially for the Jobs Budget and this bill offers many new resources for a huge population of Minnesotans. It also does not include any burdensome mandates, expensive new programs, or excessive regulations on businesses.
We also passed the Environment Budget, which will fully fund state parks without fee increases and protect Minnesota’s beautiful environment with a robust budget over the next two years. We have prioritized critical needs of our state’s environment, including groundwater preservation, targeting Aquatic Invasive Species, wastewater management, flood mitigation, and recycling and waste management. Over the past year, many Minnesotans have taken to the great outdoors in our state parks, on our lakes, and throughout the state. There will be no extra costs for enjoying the environment through increased fees for boats or park passes.
We pray that Special Session will end before June 30. And with that, I am always available to hear you. If you have any legislative questions, comments, or concerns, please feel free to reach out to me by email at Sen.Bruce.Anderson@Senate.MN or phone at 651-296-5981
