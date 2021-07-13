Things at the Capitol have finally wound down; Session is over, and Minnesota’s state budget is fully funded for the next two years. It came down to the wire, but in the end the Senate and House managed to work together, avoiding a government shutdown, and passing solid policy measures that will positively impact our state.
A major obstacle most Minnesotans are relieved to see is the end of Governor Walz’s Emergency Powers. For over 15 months, there has been little cooperation between the Executive and Legislative branches of our state government because Walz was overusing his powers, creating a one-man rule. Our Constitution relies on a balance of power in government, and that has finally been restored. After several votes from the Senate and the House to end the powers over the last year, agreement was finally met, and July truly became the month of freedom.
The legislature also passed a robust Public Safety budget which focuses on keeping Minnesotans safe, providing justice to victims of crime, and funding our law enforcement. One important provision included is a new domestic abuse evaluation program, which will help better determine which measures and treatment truly work to stop abusive cycles and behaviors. It is an important part of Minnesota’s budget, helping individuals who desperately need help discover programs that will positively impact them.
A top priority this year for the Senate was ensuring no new taxes for our state. We successfully provided not only stability but tax cuts across the board amounting to nearly $2 billion! Locally, there was tax relief included for the recently constructed Buffalo Fire Station. Retroactive, refundable sales tax exemption on materials and supplies used for equipment during the construction will be provided until November of this year. This will certainly help our first responders and benefit our community for years to come.
Over the past year many Minnesotans have been faced with joblessness or underemployment. One group particularly affected has been our veterans. July is Hire a Veteran Month, and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is holding several events this month to help these important Minnesotans find connections for civilian jobs. For more information and resources, I encourage you to go to CareerForceMN.com/Veterans.
Session may be over, but the work of a legislator does not stop. I encourage you to reach out to my office. I can be reached by email at Sen.Bruce.Anderson@Senate.MN or call me at 651-296-5981.
