A Big Lake man accused of murdering his mother on July 23 is facing stiffer charges in Sherburne County District Court.
Eric Jordahl is now facing charges premeditated first degree murder in connection to the death of his mother, Rose Johnson.
Jordahl was initially charged July 27 with two counts of murder in the second degree- second-degree murder with intent, not premeditated; and second-degree murder without intent while committing another felony, second-degree assault. However, a grand jury convened during the week of August 16 and returned an indictment of premeditated first degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder during a hearing on Friday, Aug. 21.
Jordahl was in court on Monday, Aug. 24 for a hearing regarding the indictment. During the hearing, Judge Brianne J. Buccicone increased bail for Jordahl from $1.5 million to $3 million or $2 million with several conditions.
A continuance of Jordahl’s Rule 8 hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 27 has been canceled. Jordahl’s next court appearance is scheduled for 3:34 p.m. on Sept. 23 when he is scheduled for an omnibus hearing.
In a related matter, Jordahl’s attorney, Gary Leistico, has made a motion to have evidence presented in the discovery phase of the case be restricted from the public.
Leistico argued that media coverage has not only been local in scope, but statewide and national. He stated in his motion to the court that continued media coverage would not only taint a Sherburne County jury, but would prohibit a statewide jury pool from being able to give Jordahl a fair trial.
Johnson, 62, was found inside her home in the 1800 block of Golf Street on the morning of July 23.
The Big Lake Police Department and Sherburne sheriff’s office responded to the residence after receiving a 911. The caller, Johnson’s husband, said his son (Eric Jordahl) killed his mother.
Jordahl allegedly admitted to going into his mother’s bedroom at night. When she told him to go back to sleep, he punched her repeatedly. He then left, went upstairs, retrieved a butcher knife and went back to her room. He said he then stabbed her multiple times.
