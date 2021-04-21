Big Lake Schools is excited to announce Jared Matson will be our next Activities Director beginning July 1, 2021. Current Activities Director Logan Midthun has accepted a similar position in West Fargo, North Dakota.
Matson has been the Activities Director/Dean of Students for Crosby-Ironton Schools since 2016. He holds a Master’s degree in Coaching and Athletic Administration, in addition to a Business Management degree. Matson was a three-sport athlete in high school, participating in football, basketball, and baseball. He continued to play baseball and basketball at the collegiate level as well.
Matson has coached football and basketball in Albert Lea Area Schools, Glenville-Emmons Schools, and Crosby-Ironton Schools. He has been named Region 7A Activities Administrator of the Year, is the District Chairperson for the Northeast District Football, a member of the Minnesota InSideOut Initiative Steering Committee, and a member of the Minnesota Interscholastic Activities Administrator Association.
Big Lake High School principal Bob Dockendorf says, “We are thrilled to have Jared join our team and look forward to his enthusiasm and leadership of our activities department. It’s clear that Jared has a deep knowledge of activities and the importance they contribute towards the development of students.”
Matson will begin his duties July 1, 2021 pending approval by the Big Lake School Board at their April 29, 2021 meeting.
