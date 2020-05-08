As Maria Becker and Don Granger served ice cream sundaes and root beer floats to the residents at Cedar Crest Senior Apartments in hopes to brighten their day from six feet away, Carolyn Granger asked about the experiences they have had during this time of pandemic confusion and self-isolation. This apartment complex is one of many that have visitation and social distancing rules in place to allow for continued wellness.
Gladys Bitzer, age 95, mentioned that she is grateful that the television is still working, but misses family and friends. Merle Rhoads, age 75, has been asked by her family to stay indoors but she disclosed that she sometimes sneaks off to the grocery store. Some of the residents have not able to escape at all, one being Carole Wenner, age 86. Carole gave out a hefty scream to express her frustration and loneliness. She continued the conversation by thanking fellow residents for pushing her wheelchair to the front lawn to get fresh air, for cutting her hair and for carrying up groceries when they get delivered at the front entrance.
Another resident, Darlene Childs, age 72, stated, “Living during this time has taught me that I can do so many things on my own,” and Freida Culp added, “I started reading to pass the time!” Social distancing hasn’t been easy for anyone, and it is especially hard for this group because they have all grown to be friends, have potlucks and play cards in the community room. For now, all those activities are at a standstill and they are only able to see each other from six feet away. Some residents, like Jim Hunter, 89 and a half years old, stay a little farther than six feet away; he yelled down from his balcony, “Is this far enough?”
We couldn’t smile at each other while our masks were on, we couldn’t hug one another or play a round of cards.
However, we could share a laugh, express our thoughts and continue to hope that one day soon we will only need to be five feet apart.
