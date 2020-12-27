You are the owner of this article.
Isanti woman injured in Big Lake crash

An Isanti woman was injured Saturday, Dec. 26 in a two-vehicle crash at Highway 10 and Eagle Lake Road in Big Lake.

The Minnesota State Patrol was called to the scene of the crash shortly before 11 a.m. on Dec. 26.

Callie Olson, 35 of Big Lake, was heading south on Eagle Lake Road in a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse when she proceeded south on Eagle Lake Road on a green light, according to the State Patrol. Tracy Lynn Olson, 53 of Isanti, was driving east on Highway 10 in a 2017 Subaru Forester and ran a red light. Tracy Olson struck Callie Olson’s vehicle in the intersection, according to the State Patrol.

Tracy Olson was taken to CentraCare Monticello hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Callie Olson was uninjured, according to the State Patrol.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office assisted the State Patrol at the scene.

