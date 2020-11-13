Investigators with the Minnesota State Patrol are seeking information about a semitrailer with a white cab and white trailer that may have been stopped on Interstate 94 near Wright County Road 18 in the traffic lane prior to the chain-reaction crash involving 29 vehicles.
Witnesses indicate the semi was stopped on I-94 in the flow of traffic. Witnesses also indicate the driver may have been clearing snow from the windshield. It appears the non-emergency stop may have played a role in starting the chain of events in the crash.
The State Patrol is specifically looking to identify the driver or company of the stopped semi. Those with information are asked to contact the Minnesota State Patrol St. Cloud District Office at 320-223-6666.
